No Contact with Water Advisory issued for Key Biscayne, 2 other Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - A precautionary No Contact with Water Advisory has been issued for Key Biscayne and two other beaches in Miami-Dade.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department issued the warning to South Florida beachgoers on Saturday night.

The beaches and marinas in Key Biscayne, Virginia Key and Fisher Island are under the advisory.

The advisory comes after a power outage at the department’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant that led to an overflow of approximately 100,000 gallons of treated and chlorinated waste to spill into the waterway near the facility.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid swimming, fishing and boating until repairs are finished.

“I really didn’t believe that at a place like this we’d have a problem like a sewage spill, but I think it’s just a testament to maybe how the county is handling the water crisis or the water around here,” said beachgoer Andrew Mouacdie.

The advisory will remain in effect until test results for the water come back clean for two consecutive days.

Signs have been posted in the affected areas.

