No bond for suspected gunman who injured 11-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who, police said, shot and injured two people, including a child, appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning.

“They are charges for attempted murder in the first degree,” said Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon.

Police confirmed Joshua Ladson, 32, was taken into custody for the shooting that occurred in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night.

Officials said the incident took place in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, across from the Broward County Metro Transit Center, at around 6:40 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities two men were arguing, and things escalated when one the men got a gun from another man and opened fire.

An 11-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman were stuck by stray bullets and transported to the hospital.

On Sunday, police arrested 60-year-old Stanley Johnson for allegedly giving the gun to Ladson. He faces several charges, including aggravated battery.

Eleven-year-old Semaj was identified by his mother, Tina Mast, when she spoke with 7News from outside Broward Health Medical Center, Monday night.

“It pierced his kidney. It pierced his liver. It’s lodged in his stomach to where they don’t want to even remove it,” Mast said. “He said, ‘Mommy, it hurts.’”

Cawthon ordered Ladson to be held without bond.

Mast also took part in the virtual bond court meeting and approved of the judge’s decision.

“I don’t want him out on these streets. My son is terrified, terrified ’cause all he wants to know is why him? Why’d he get shot?” she said.

The 11-year-old boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs. To donate, click here.

