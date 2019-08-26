No bond for man suspected of shooting 2 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has ordered a man be held without bond after he allegedly shot two people in Miami.

Bryan Morales, 23, faces charges of premeditated attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

He appeared before a judge Monday morning where he was denied bond.

City of Miami Police responded to a disturbance call in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and Eighth Street at around 8 a.m., Sunday.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was found on the sidewalk in front of a Laundromat while another was found inside a nearby car.

Rescue crews transported both men to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

