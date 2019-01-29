No bond for man suspected of robbing, killing taxi driver in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of robbing and murdering a taxi driver faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Yosmel Manuel Gonzalez has been charged with second-degree murder for an incident that occurred on Jan. 18.

That morning, at around 6 a.m., the victim was found in critical condition at a Publix located near Northeast 48th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said Gonzalez carjacked the cab driver before running him over as he tried to hang onto the car.

The victim was transported by City of Miami Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center and later died from his injuries.

Gonzalez is being held with no bond.

