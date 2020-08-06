No bond for man accused of murder at Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is waking up behind bars after he allegedly killed another man at a hotel in Dania Beach.

Alphonso Washington, 59, was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly killing another man at the Rodeway Inn and Suites located at 2440 State Road 84.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

A man was found on the bathroom floor suffering from multiple lacerations to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by investigators.

Washington was taken into custody at the hotel a few days later.

He is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of probation violation.

Washington appeared before a judge on Thursday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

