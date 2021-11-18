DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash in Deerfield Beach injuring a child and two adults faced a judge on Thursday.

Eric Meyer, 45, was denied bond and was said to have already been out on bond from a previous arrest.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway, just after 1 a.m., Wednesday.

Two adults were transported to Broward Health North in serious condition. The infant was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

7News was told the infant is expected to survive.

Meyer faces five counts of failure to stop/remain at the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, six counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injuries and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

