No appointment necessary to get COVID-19 vaccine at Publix starting Monday

(WSVN) - Publix pharmacies are welcoming walk-ins for those seeking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning on Monday, pharmacies at the supermarket chain will administer shots with no appointment necessary.

People who do not want to wait in line can book an appointment online.

Vaccinations will be given to people 18 and over, and they can choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

