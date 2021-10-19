FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will be appearing back in court Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to face a judge in connection with two cases against him.

A judge will sentence him for assaulting a jail guard in 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty in that case last week and faces 15 years in prison.

He’s also expected to plead guilty on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Later this year, jurors will decide whether Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty.

Complete coverage of the hearing will be broadcast Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. on 7 and online at WSVN.com.

