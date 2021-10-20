FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz has pled guilty to the school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland nearly four years ago.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Cruz pled guilty on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

In the coming months, jurors will decide whether Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty.

