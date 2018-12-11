Nikolas Cruz faces new charges after allegedly attacking jail deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooter, was back in court after reportedly causing some trouble behind bars.

Cruz now faces additional charges after deputies said he punched and tackled a jail deputy.

Officials said he even grabbed the deputy’s stun gun.

Prosecutors said it happened on Nov. 14 at the Broward County Jail.

The 41-year-old deputy did not suffer any serious injuries and was able to subdue Cruz.

