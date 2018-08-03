Nikolas Cruz attorneys ask judge to block report on school records

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz, who confessed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, is back in court on Friday where his lawyers will ask to conceal a report based on his education records.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Cruz’s attorneys are asking Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to block the release of a redacted independent report on his school records, which would show how the school district handled his time at MSD and other schools.

