Nicklaus Children’s Hospital patients enjoy prom thanks to donation from South Florida family

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Patients from the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital were treated to a prom thanks to the donation from a South Florida family.

The 6th Annual Carlin Family Prom happened for the patients at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Coral Gables, Saturday night.

The magical night is held for current and former patients to give them the opportunity to party in a safe environment regardless of their medical needs.

Sara Jolly, the hospital’s executive director, said, “This prom gives our patients an opportunity to have a night outside of the hospital to not worry about treatment, not worry about doctors, not worry about nurses, not worry about their sickness, but really just focus about being a kid and having fun and experiencing something normal.”

The Carlin family brought the event back to life in 2014.

Since then, dozens of others have joined the family to help make each year something the patients will never forget.

