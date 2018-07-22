SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital kicked off an annual event that its young patients — and their loved ones — look forward to all year long: summer camp for cancer survivors.

The theme this year for the weeklong event is Christmas in July. Trees, lights and other decorations were put up to welcome friends and family.

The hospital has been hosting the summer camp for the last 28 years.

