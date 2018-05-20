Nicklaus Children’s Hospital hosts unique prom experience for patients

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 100 patients from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital got to dance the night away during a unique prom experience.

The fifth annual Carlin Family Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Prom took place Saturday evening at the Miami hospital located on 3100 SW 62nd Ave.

The hospital was transformed into a dance party, giving patients and their guests a chance to momentarily forget about their illnesses and enjoy a night of dancing and fun.

“Tonight is all about allowing these beautiful, young children, who for no fault of their own, are going through a difficult time because they’re not feeling well — giving them a night to enjoy them themselves and to be be kids and to dance and to just forget about whatever it is that at the moment they’re dealing with from a health perspective,” said sponsor Adam Carlin.

Patients got the Hollywood treatment with stylists doing their hair and makeup.

The red carpet was also rolled out for the special nigh.

The prom’s theme was “Dancing Under the Stars.”

