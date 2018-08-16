Nicklaus Children’s Hialeah Outpatient Center reopens after crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hialeah Outpatient Center has resumed normal business hours after a car smashed through the front of the business.

The South Florida medical center was closed after the vehicle drove through the front ot the center, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the two people inside that vehicle were not hurt. However, the driver of another vehicle involved was taken to Larkin Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The center reopened Thursday morning after boarding up the mess.

