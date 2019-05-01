NHC tracking tropical disturbance over the Bahamas with low chance of developing

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance with a low chance of forming off the southeastern U.S. coast.

NHC says the trough of low pressure is located over the northwestern Bahamas and currently has 20% chance of forming over the next five days.

A trough of low pressure over the NW Bahamas has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone once it moves over the western Atlantic later this week. Locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and Florida during the next couple of days https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zamD0rsXGA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 1, 2019

Still, heavy rain is possible over the Florida Peninsula this week as a result of this system.

This would be an early start as the Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t officially kick off until June 1.

