NHC tracking tropical disturbance over the Bahamas with low chance of developing

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance with a low chance of forming off the southeastern U.S. coast.
NHC says the trough of low pressure is located over the northwestern Bahamas and currently has 20% chance of forming over the next five days.
Still, heavy rain is possible over the Florida Peninsula this week as a result of this system.
This would be an early start as the Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t officially kick off until June 1.
