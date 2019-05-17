NHC gives area of pressure in Atlantic 30% chance of development

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center has given an area of pressure in the Atlantic Ocean a small chance of forming in the coming days.

According to the NHC, an area of low pressure has been given a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days, about several hundred miles south or southwest of Bermuda.

NEW: A special outlook has been issued for an area of low pressure that is expected to form several hundred miles S or SW of Bermuda late this weekend. Thereafter, gradual development of this system into a tropical or subtropical cyclone is possible. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/8ekC6s3yQM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 17, 2019

“Gradual development of this system into a tropical or subtropical cyclone is possible during the early and middle part of next week,” the NHC said in a weather outlook.

The storm is forecasted to move north or northeast, away from Florida.

Hurricane season does not officially start until June 1.

