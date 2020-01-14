NFL, volunteers plant flowers, create garden at SW Miami-Dade park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The NFL, along with volunteers, gathered at A.D. “Doug” Barnes Park in Southwest Miami-Dade to plant flowers and create a garden space.

Jack Groh, the director of the NFL’s Environmental Program, said the Tuesday event is part of the league’s effort to go green for this year’s Super Bowl.

The league hopes to ensure a green legacy as Miami prepares to welcome the biggest game of the year.

“That we lighten the footprint of everything we do,” Groh said. “Whether it’s waste or energy or food, that we somehow lighten that footprint, that impact that we have in the environment.”

Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces partnered with the league to make the environmental projects possible.

The projects will include building community gardens, planting trees, sharing thousands of new and gently used books, pieces of sports equipment and school supplies.

