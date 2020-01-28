NFL thanks M-DCPS director with surprise Super Bowl tickets

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is the envy of many after receiving a big surprise in the Super Bowl season.

She has worked for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district for years and has remained dedicated to helping students.

Sometimes it takes a while for the shock of a surprise to set in, but when it’s the trip of a lifetime, you have to see it to believe it.

“I get to give you tickets to Super Bowl 54,” said Former Dolphins player Nat Moore.

Dr. Lupe Ferran Diaz didn’t know she was going to be busy next weekend when she was gifted with a surprise trip to Super Bowl 54.

“I have always wanted to be at a Super Bowl, but when it’s at home, it’s even better,” said Diaz.

Diaz is the executive director of Career & Technical Education for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

For years, she has dedicated countless hours to help thousands upon thousands of students achieve greatness.

To say thank you, the NFL wanted to give her the experience of a lifetime.

“Her earning the right to go to Super Bowl 54, the 100 year celebration, is fabulous,” said Moore.

Moore, the current team executive, handed her the tickets.

“Educators that help our athletes along the way are super, super important,” said Moore. “I wouldn’t be here today without the education that I received right here in Dade county as a kid growing up.”

Growing up, Diaz loved football, and in college, she even volunteered to tutor the players on the school’s football team.

Now, her love for the game is coming full circle. She will be heading to Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, and she already knows who she’ll be cheering for.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are the home team and the underdog, and I’m all Chiefs,” she said.

Diaz received two of 500 tickets the NFL has given out this season to dedicated fans and community members who are making a difference every single day.

