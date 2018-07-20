NFL player Teddy Bridgewater visits Nicklaus Children’s Hospital patients

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater visited patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The Miami native surprised patients on Friday and even joined in on a book reading of “Little Bear Teddy.”

The book is about how Bridgewater followed his dreams to become an NFL player.

“It means a lot. You talk about taking advantage about the platform that you’re on,” Bridgewater said, “and we’re not just football players. We’re community leaders, role models in the community and guys who are in a position to provide hope.”

Patients also got the chance to talk to and take pictures with the star player.

