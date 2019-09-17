NFL donates $1.2M football field to Miami Beach Senior High

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school received a generous gift from the NFL just in time for football season.

Students at Miami Beach Senior High School were gifted a football field from the NFL’s Legacy Project in collaboration with the Miami Super Bowl committee.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee members, City of Miami Beach officials and the Miami Dolphins Foundation team met with students at the school on Tuesday morning to celebrate.

The field currently being used at the school is said to be uneven and sometimes unsafe to practice on.

“A $1.2 million investment that is bringing a new sports venue to Miami Beach Senior High School,” said Carvalho. “It is putting new turf out there, state of the art synthetic turf. Investments that support all the needs of every single kid in the school.”

The project is part of several Super Bowl Legacy projects taking place in South Florida.

“This is going to be great for the schools. As Tom mentioned, this is much, much, much more than a game,” said Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Chair Rodney Barreto. “We’re actually doing two other artificial fields, one in Gwen Cherry Park and one down in Goulds.”

Football players at the school said the upgrade is much needed.

“I think the field is good for new opportunities, as we’ve had several issues with certain practices having to be moved from Flamingo,” said senior Arthur Morgan. “I’m really grateful for it because I think it could really excel the program, like drastically. Especially in the years to come.”

Miami Dolphins Press CEO Tom Garfinkel said it’s more than a field, but the experiences and memories shared on it as a team.

“It’s not about the dream of playing in the NFL, which is fantastic, which some people are fortunate enough to accomplish,” said Garfinkel. “It’s about all those other kids, those other 299,700 seniors right now, those other millions of kids who are playing the games with their teammates and having a great experience. We want them to have that experience and learn those lessons so they can go on and be leaders in our community.”

The field is set to open in January 2020, and the Super Bowl will take place in February at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

