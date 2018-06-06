Next phase of 2006 murder trial of BSO deputy begins

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty phase has begun in the murder trial of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

In March, a jury convicted three men of first-degree murder in the 2006 death of BSO deputy Brian Tephford. He left behind his wife and three children.

In court on Wednesday, Stefanie Tephford, Brian Tephford’s wife, read a statement about how hard life has been without her husband.

“Life has never been the same since Brian was murdered, and it never will be,” she said. “Our children never got to know their dad and how great he was. For the first year after Brian’s murder, every Friday, my children and I send balloons to heaven.”

The defense will have its turn in court beginning next Tuesday.

