Newlywed injured after falling into volcano transported to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For most couples, honeymoons are hard to forget, but for two newlyweds from Indiana, a Caribbean honeymoon that ended with the husband falling inside a dormant volcano will be fresh on their minds for as long as they both shall live.

Fortunately, Clay Chastain survived the fall and is receiving treatment at Broward Health Medical Center.

Acamie Chastain, Chastain’s wife, relived the honeymoon gone horribly wrong.

“Gosh, I felt like I was in a movie, like in those movies where a natural disaster happens,” she said. “You come out of it, and it’s like amazing that you survived, and it’s just like a miracle.”

While celebrating their honeymoon in St. Kitts just days after their wedding, Clay and Acamie were climbing down the mountainside to take some pictures.

The sights were breathtaking, and the couple enjoyed a picturesque hike up the mountainside.

“Beautiful rain forest, beautiful jungle, rugged terrain. Climbing up, you’re kind of like on all fours getting up parts of the mountain,” said Acamie.

Clay and Acamie had initially planned to climb down the mountainside together, but Acamie said the terrain became unexpectedly steep.

“I’m afraid of heights. I wasn’t really feeling too much, so I was just like, ‘Hey, you go ahead. I’m just going to kind of hang out here and wait until you get to the bottom and take some pictures and then come back up,” she said. “He went to go down and take some pictures from the inside, ’cause that would be really cool.”

But moments later, Clay’s rope broke.

“It was only one or two minutes later, he was out of eyesight. I heard like a really loud snap,” Acamie recalled.

Estimating that her husband fell at least 50 feet into the floor of the volcano, Acamie put her fear of heights aside and climbed down to get him out.

“I just started praying to God. I was like, ‘God, we need Your help. I don’t know how I’m going to get this guy out of here. He weighs like 60 lbs. more than me,'” she said.

She managed to help him out of the volcano and back down the mountain, where they called for help.

“Her being able to carry me all the way out of the volcano when I could barely stand up was amazing and nothing short of a miracle,” said Clay during a phone interview.

Clay spent five days in a local hospital before being strong enough to fly to Florida.

The new married couple is now dealing with a steady stream of mounting medical bills, but they said donations have been pouring in online.

“It makes you believe in the goodness of people and know that people are good, and they do care for you,” said Acamie.

Clay is expected to remain at Broward Health for the next several days.

