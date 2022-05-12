SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to find the crooks, they say, are responsible for an armed robbery in Sawgrass Mills Mall last month.

The suspects were caught on camera inside Pollack Jewelers, April 27.

Police said that a female suspect pepper sprayed two employees while two male suspects shattered the display counter, stealing several watches.

The suspects, according to police, took off in a four-door silver car.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

