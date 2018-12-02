Newly-elected Florida official promises audit of gun program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly-elected Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is vowing to do a “deep dive” of the state’s concealed weapons permit program once she is sworn into office.

Fried appeared on south Florida television news programs on Sunday. In her interviews, Fried said she has already begun talking about possible changes to the program with employees in the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Fried said she wants to require that all background checks be done by full-time employees. She said part-time employees are currently assisting in the reviews.

Earlier this year it was revealed that that were lapses in the program run by current Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Fried will take over the office on Jan. 8.

More than 1.9 million people in Florida have permits to carry concealed weapons.

