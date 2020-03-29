Newborn welcomed by grandparents while practicing social distancing

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of grandparents got a unique first look at their newborn grandson, visiting his home but not going inside.

Leonardo Concepcion, the baby’s father said, “It was a nice moment. It’s something we wanted to capture for him so he can see it in the future to see what crazy time he was born in. And the extra effort his grandparents made to come see him even though it was through a window.”

Some day little Regan, born March 20th 2020, will see the photos of his grandparents seeing him for the first time in person.

Not the way they would have ever imagined it, but the moment was just as beautiful.

Concepcion said, “It had its beautiful moment and heartbreaking moment. You want to be able to give him to his grandparents and hold him and all that.”

Leonardo and wife Blanca hope it will be soon when their parents will get to hold and love on their baby boy.

Concepcion described what it was like the week before his wife gave birth as the world started to shut down due to the virus.

“The last week was pretty stressful because that’s when things started ramping up on the social distancing. We were informed we wouldn’t be able to have any visitors. My wife’s procedure was moved. We were on a rollercoaster that whole week not knowing what was going to happen. There was even talk about not letting me go in with her. So it was a stressful week,” Concepcion said.

In the end, Blanca delivered a healthy baby boy at South Miami Hospital.

The new family of three was ready to spend lots of quality time at home.

With the help of their family and friends, they’ve been getting through quarantine and the first week as parents with grateful hearts.

Concepcion said, “Our parents have been amazing. They don’t want us leaving the house or anything, so my mom and my wife’s mom have both been taking turns making us meals everyday and they drop off any supplies we need. Our friends have actually been very amazing, have made runs for formula or diapers or anything we’ve run out of and everyone would just come and kind of drop it off at the door and then we take it to the side window in the front and open up the shades. We let him kind of see them through there and talk to them a little bit.”

