Newborn twins celebrate birthday while practicing social distancing

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents of newborn twins found a way to celebrate their 1-month birthday while practicing social distancing.

It was a sweet surprise for an E.R. nurse and his wife, as their family found a safe way to join in on the fun as well.

Mia and her twin brother Benjamin were born prematurely at 33 weeks.

Mia weighed in at four pounds, while Benji weighed three pounds.

Fiorella Tovar Silva said, “I was a little bit nervous because I heard about the virus as I was pregnant, but you know hoping that by the time that I do give birth and was going into labor things have settled down, but it was actually the other way around. It’s actually getting a little bit worse, and thankfully they were born before all this craziness.”

Because of the pandemic, the parents of the two newborns have been living at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood since March 4.

Coincidentally, the father, Anthony Silva, is a pediatric nurse there.

“It’s different because it’s your kid,” he said, “and it’s all new to me because I work with pediatrics, but we don’t get so many newborns in the E.R., so it’s all new to me, like feeding and changing diapers.”

Because of social distancing, the extended family couldn’t see the twins, but that didn’t stop them from making an appearance.

Family showed up outside the hospital with balloons to celebrate the newborns.

“Our families were dying to see them, have been dying to see them since they were born, so the closest thing they could get to them was the window. It was such a special moment, and we won’t ever forget it,” Fiorella said.

Mia graduated from the hospital last week and now waits for her brother Benji.

Fiorella said, “Looking forward to Benji’s arrival and bringing him home soon.”

“Hopefully this virus thing goes by, so family can see them because I know grandparents are dying to see the babies,” Anthony said.

Benji will be going home either this week or early next week.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.