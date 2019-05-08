Newborn baby found in dumpster in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster at a Boca Raton apartment complex.

According to the PBSO, two people were walking in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex area just after 9 a.m. Wednesday when they found what appeared to be a crying baby near the dumpster.

After looking around, the pair found a newborn baby girl.

Deputies said the infant was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.