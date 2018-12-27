New Year’s Eve preparations nearly done in South Florida to ring in 2019

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are nearly done setting up everything to ring in the new year in South Florida, including the biggest orange drop around.

We’re only days away from New Year’s Eve and Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution at Bayfront Park is expected to be the party of the year.

7News caught up with Mr. 305 himself to get a glimpse of what guests can expect as they say goodbye to 2018.

“It’s Dade County, it’s the Magic City. What better place then to be all around the world than in a place with sexy people having a great time, great culture, great food, great drinks and where the people ain’t freezing to death,” said recording artist Pitbull.

Party preparations are already underway at the Intercontinental in Downtown Miami. 7News was there as the Big Orange was being installed for the big drop at midnight.

Crews spent hours putting all of the pieces in place before they hoisted it on top of the iconic hotel.

“This is my 33rd year that I’ve put it up since I designed and built it,” said Steve Carpentar, with Mr. Neon. “You know, I’m very thankful for the City of Miami and the Greater Miami Host Committee that gives me the job to do it.”

Fort Lauderdale is also gearing up for the fun where an anchor is set to drop at the stroke of midnight.

The free street festival has become a big hit in Broward, and children even get their own special countdown earlier in the evening.

With the Orange Bowl in town, there’s plenty to do before New Year’s Eve.

7’s SkyforceHD was over Miami Beach where a stage was set for the Capital One Beach Bash featuring the Dave Matthew’s Band.

It’s a free concert and gates will be open at 4 p.m.

As crews finished putting that giant orange in place, Miami Police are sending a reminder about ringing in the new year safely.

“We want everyone to party safely. If you’re going to our New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown, opt for Uber who has provided us with a code,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “Most importantly, we have zero tolerance for drinking and driving.”

If you’d like more information on Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution, go here. For more information on the Capital One Beach Bash, go here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.