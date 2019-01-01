New Year brings new additions to South Florida families

(WSVN) - For several new South Florida mothers, there was no better way to start 2019 than in labor.

The day they had been waiting for had finally arrived.

“I was just praying for my healthy baby, and she came as the first baby of the new year,” said Gabriela Herrera.

Herrera’s baby Aryah was born just after midnight at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

“Oh, look. You are so gorgeous,” said Gabriel Parreiras, Aryah’s father.

Parreiras said his daughter’s arrival derailed plans for New Year’s Eve.

“I wanted to go to Pitbull’s show, but that never happened,” he said.

What he did get was the daughter he always wanted.

Aryah was born at 12:05 a.m., according to the hospital.

“Seven pounds, one ounce and 20 inches long,” said a hospital staff member.

Meanwhile, Julius Beasley was born at 12:26 a.m. at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

His parents couldn’t be happier with his arrival.

“I just want to give him something to look forward to, something to hand down to him,” said Just Beasley, Julius’ father, “and just show him the ropes of the way the world is today.”

At Broward Health Medical Center, baby Mathew Torres was born around 1 a.m.

His arrival came early as his due date was on Jan. 17, but his mother said she was just fine with that.

“Here we are, this little blessing,” said Jennifer Zuluaga.

For these families, many baby blessings helped them ring in 2019 with new life.

