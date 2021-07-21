SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of the Surfside condo collapse shows that the massive pile of rubble previously at the site has been removed.

Crews spent the last several weeks going through the debris and clearing piles of concrete when the operation switched to a recovery effort.

The building partially collapsed on June 24 causing 12 stories to crash to the ground.

A total of 97 people were killed while two people remain unaccounted for.

Another hearing regarding the future of Champlain Towers will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-six lawsuits have been filed so far.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.