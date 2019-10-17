New video shows source of scare at Boca Raton mall

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A new video has been released that shows the source of a major scare at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton.

A janitor could be seen rolling over and popping a balloon with his cart and some children popping another balloon, Sunday.

.@BocaPolice release video of balloons popping at the Town Center mall on Sunday — the department says the two clips show what happened close to the time when shoppers thought they heard gunshots. @wsvn

More from Boca PD: https://t.co/X4I6T7v40g pic.twitter.com/Sg8DYAesbx — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) October 17, 2019

Shoppers, who believed that someone had opened fire, ran for cover and called 911 in a panic.

“There’s an active shooter at the Boca mall,” one caller said.

“We just heard gunshots go off,” another caller said.

Police officers and a SWAT team swarmed the shopping center.

“Everyone is running from the food court,” a third caller said. “Everyone ran into my store. We locked the doors. We’re on lockdown.”

The mall was placed on lockdown for hours, and some shoppers hid in stores until the all clear was given.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.