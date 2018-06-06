New video shows police response to Miami Beach gay attack

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new video showing the officer response to a group of people accused of attacking a gay couple in Miami Beach.

Body camera footage shows officers running to the bathroom on April 8, where the couple was beaten moments earlier.

The attack took place moments after the city’s Gay Pride festival.

When police arrived on scene, the couple, Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov, were being treated by medical personnel.

A good Samaritan, Helmut Muller, followed the group and tried to get them to stop.

“I was at the beach with my friend, and we saw this four-five guys beating up two guys,” Muller said in an interview with police.

Muller was also attacked in the assault. However, he may have been instrumental in identifying the four suspects.

Ultimately, the four suspects, 20-year-old Luis Alonso, 21-year-old Adonis Diaz, 21-year-old Juan C. Lopez and 21-year-old Pablo Reinaldo Romo, surrendered to police and have been charged with a hate crime.

If convicted, they could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.