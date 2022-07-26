FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new video showed a car that drove into the intersection before it was struck by the white Lamborghini that flew into a Fort Lauderdale duplex.

The incident occurred near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street, just after 3 p.m., Sunday.

According to one witness who attempted to help said the driver of the luxury car left the scene.

Police eventually tracked down the driver that escaped.

Officials said he is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.