New video shows Homestead corrections officer using excessive force on handcuffed woman

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police have released new video that showed a corrections officer, who was charged for injuring an inmate, using excessive force on a handcuffed woman in an unrelated incident.

The video from September 2016 showed Homestead Corrections Officer Lester Brown bringing a handcuffed woman into a booking room.

Brown could then be seen in the video pushing the woman down onto a bench by the neck.

Officials said Brown struck the woman in the face immediately after he pushed her onto the bench.

The officer was almost fired after this incident, but he fought the charges and remained on the force.

However, Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. determined the latest incident involving Brown was the final straw.

In December 2018, Brown could be seen in surveillance video shoving an inmate into a booking room.

Seconds later, the video showed Brown pushing the inmate into a wall, injuring him as a result.

Prosecutors said Brown lied in his written report and claimed that he acted in self-defense.

Brown is currently on unpaid administrative leave and is in the process of being fired.

The officer is facing felony charges for battery and official misconduct.

