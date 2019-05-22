New video shows different view of plane’s emergency landing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - New video released to 7News shows a different view of a plane’s emergency landing in Miramar.

The small plane had to make an sudden landing on U.S. Route 27 on Tuesday morning after the pilot said there was an issue with the engine.

Instagram user “Rafagonzalez92” posted the video on his story showing the aircraft taxiing on the highway.

The plane landed safely with no injuries to the pilot or passenger on board.

The aircraft remained on scene Wednesday morning while the FAA continues to investigate.

