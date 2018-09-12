New video shows armed carjacking night before pursuit on US 1 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video is painting a picture of what transpired before the police pursuit that ended in a fiery wreck in Miami.

The victim, who didn’t want his identity revealed, spoke exclusively with 7News to recount exactly what happened on Monday.

He and his employee were outside of the business he owns in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 17th Avenue when a man can be seen on video passing by on a bicycle.

The man returned a short time after with a shotgun and demanded their cash, phones and the victim’s red Honda Civic.

“He was holding a shotgun. He was like, ‘Yo, lemme get everything you guys have,'” the victim said. ” I lost a couple of bucks, but my friend just lost his car.”

Miami Police officers noticed the stolen Honda, Tuesday afternoon, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect hit the gas.

Authorities identified the man behind the wheel as 18-year-old Kieron Darnell Womble.

Related: Man accused of sending police on chase in Miami faces judge

A high-speed chase ensued and, officials said, Officer Jordany Bahamonde placed his cruiser head-on in the Honda’s path, preventing Womble from hopping over the median into incoming traffic on U.S. 1, near Northwest 17th Avenue.

City of Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to put out a fire after one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Womble was arrested on a slew of charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, eluding police and armed carjacking.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.