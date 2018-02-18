New video shows accused Parkland shooter moments after fleeing Stoneman Douglas

MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators continue to search for answers as new surveillance video of suspected Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was released of him walking to a McDonalds after the high school shooting.

The new video surfaced via CNN on Sunday, showing what looks like the alleged killer Nikolas Cruz casually walking down the street right after the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to officials, the 19-year-old was on his way to a Walmart and McDonalds, Wednesday, before he was arrested.

The Snead family took Cruz in after his mother passed away and now they’re speaking out for the first time.

“We had this monster living under our roof and we didn’t know,” Kimberly Snead told the Sun Sentinel. “We didn’t see this side of him.”

They told the Sun Sentinel that they allowed Cruz to stay with them at the request of their son. They went on to say they advised Cruz to see a therapist and told him to lock up the weapon he eventually used in the fatal shooting.

After the attack, the Sneads said they spotted Cruz inside the Broward Sheriff’s Office in a hospital gown. “He said he was sorry. He apologized. He looked lost, absolutely lost,” James Snead told the Sun Sentinel, “and that was the last time we saw him.”

As the community continues the mourn the 17 lives lost, The Washington Post has reported that the Florida Department of Families visited Cruz over a year ago, but closed the case.

The decision came after they determined that his “final level of risk is low,” despite learning that Cruz had behavioral struggles and wanted to purchase a gun.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise Tactical Supply shop where Cruz purchased the AR-15 he used to kill 17 people has since closed down, Sunday.

