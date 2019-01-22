New video released of Miami police officer kicking suspect in head

MIAMI (WSVN) - New body camera video has been released of a rough arrest that has revealed something unexpected.

In a May 2017 video, several Miami police officers chased an alleged robbery suspect until the suspect fell to the ground.

Once down on the ground, an officer appears to kick the man and continue to rough the suspect up.

Seconds later, the body camera capturing the incident was covered up.

According to the Miami Herald, the officer who covered up his body camera later resigned, but the officer who appeared to kick the downed suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing.

7News reached out to the Miami Police Department for comment on the new video, and we are waiting to hear back.

