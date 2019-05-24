New video released of armed robbery at Exxon gas station in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video has been released of an armed robbery at an Exxon gas station in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene at the gas station along Northeast 79th Street and Miami Avenue, around 3:20 p.m., on May 6.

The suspect could be seen in the video approaching the entrance to the business and placing a rock by the door to prevent being locked inside.

The video then showed the man approaching a booth at the back of the store where the cash register is located.

According to police, the man brandished a handgun and demanded employees in the booth to place money inside of a bag.

“Opened the door and put the gun out. He pointed the gun at me the first time right here. The second time, right here,” said one of the employees while pointing at his head. “He put me on the ground. He asked me for the money. I said I’ll give it to him, the money. I tried to watch the face, so he told me, ‘I’ll kill you.'”

The man managed to take off with $2,200 in cash.

Police described the man as approximately 23 to 26 years of age and standing at about 6 feet tall. The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt, black pants, black sneakers and black gloves.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.