New video released in death of Barry University student

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released a video that is a possible new clue involving the death of a South Florida student.

The new video showed 19-year-old victim Priscilla Torres alongside 18-year-old suspect Jaime Plasencia, as they entered and left her Barry University dorm room, back in February.

Torres was later found fatally shot near the campus.

Plasencia was arrested and charged with first-degree murder back in June.

The 18-year-old was also accused of torching her vehicle after the killing.

