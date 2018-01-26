New video released in connection to Oakland Park drive-by shooting

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have released a new clue in the case of a drive-by shooting that took place in Oakland Park.

Deputies said surveillance video shows a white sedan in traffic just moments before someone inside opened fire on a passing car, Tuesday.

Shots were fired at the intersection of North Andrews Avenue and East Commercial Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to a hospital.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

