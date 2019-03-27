New trial announced for North Miami officer who shot unarmed behavioral therapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new trial has been announced for the North Miami Police officer who shot an unarmed behavioral therapist.

After being acquitted on one charge, officer Jonathan Aledda still faces several charges for shooting behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey in 2016.

Cellphone video taken just before the shooting showed Kinsey on the ground with his hands up telling officers his client with autism was holding a toy truck.

Aledda was originally tried on four counts but was acquitted on a “culpable negligence” charge.

The jury did not come to a decision for the other three charges, two for attempted manslaughter and one for culpable negligence.

Aledda is expected to be back in court on June 3.

