New travel restrictions go into effect at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers making their way in and out of Miami International Airport are taking precautions amid new travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the White House announced increased restrictions on international travel.

“We are urging Americans to not travel to the areas in Italy and the areas in South Korea that are most affected by the coronavirus,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

The travel advisory for Italy and South Korea has been increased to a level four, the highest level.

At least one regularly scheduled flight from MIA has been impacted by the new restrictions on Monday.

Delta Airlines also announced the company would be canceling flights from New York to Milan due to COVID-19.

7News spoke with Marvin and Marsha Gallow after they flew into Miami International Airport from Italy, Saturday.

“All the same, I was glad to get out of there,” said Marvin.

The couple said they cut their vacation to Italy short and immediately drove from Milan to Rome to catch the first flight home​ once news of the virus spread.

“We were going to take trains and all that, and we went and got a rental car and drove straight south for six hours,” said Marvin.

“We didn’t get any refund on our flight. We had to buy a new one to get home,” said Marsha.​

American Airlines also suspended their flights from MIA and John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan due to “low demand.”

They are the latest of several airlines to suspend or cut back routes to the countries hit hardest by the virus.

Some travelers said they refuse to change their plans amid the outbreak.

“If I’m going to get sick, I’m going to get sick,” said one traveler.

“I have hand sanitizer with me. I have my mask in my bag. I watch what is happening around me,” said another traveler.

New restrictions and screenings are scheduled to go into effect later on Monday for Americans coming back from Iran.

At MIA, additional screening is only being done for those returning from China.

