New traffic control center among Miami-Dade Transportation Dept. upgrades

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is getting a modern makeover.

Miami-Dade County will soon have a new traffic control center stocked with several computers and flat-screen TVs. “A few years ago, if something went wrong at a signal, a traffic engineer had to physically go out to the field to deal with it,” said spokesperson Alice N. Bravo. “Now, we can log into an individual signal and make some changes as we need to.”

The multi-million dollar project for the Department of Transportation and Public Works has been several years in the making.

Now, technicians can keep an eye on major intersections in real time and allow them to quickly respond to changing traffic conditions.

“What we’re working to do is improve the synchronization between the signals, so that if someone is driving down a corridor, they hit more and more green lights and you get that synchronized flow through a corridor,” Bravo said.

Cameras and detectors will be placed in 12 corridors. Once the installation is completed, the initiative will be deployed across the county.

“Some of those corridors are U.S. 1, Kendall Drive, Miami Gardens Drive, also Harding Avenue,” said department spokesperson Darlene M. Fernandez, “and as part of this, we’re actually working with FDOT to do the re-timing of controllers.”

The upgrade includes nearly 3,000 traffic signals in the county.

