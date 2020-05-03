New testing site opening Monday at Miami Walmart

MIAMI (WSVN) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Monday, May 4, 2020, in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 3200 NW 79th St. in Miami.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials and will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

Testing is not available inside walmart stores.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.