MIAMI (WSVN) - A middle school in Miami received a technical transformation.

Miami-Dade Public Schools unveiled a new media center at Jose De Diego Middle School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thursday morning.

The school received virtual reality headsets and professional development gear for teachers.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the new space will help students learn better.

“Kids should have access to clean, safe, secure environments that are healthy and that are appealing, and this is the best representation of it,” said Carvalho.

County officials said they will renovate 16 schools over the next two years.

