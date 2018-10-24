New surveillance video shows Trump National Doral hotel shooter on rampage

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from inside the Trump National Doral Miami hotel paints a new picture as to what transpired during a gunman’s rampage earlier this year.

What was a quiet night at the hotel, broke into pandemonium when a former porn actor armed with a gun rushed the lobby at around 1:30 a.m., on May 18.

The video from surveillance cameras inside the resort showed 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi draping a massive American flag that he had stolen from somewhere else on the property over the check-in desk.

Oddi is then seen grabbing a metal object that he uses to slam into the computer monitors where guests check in.

Shortly after, Miami-Dade Police and Doral Police are seen arriving with their lights flashing through the window. That’s when gunfire breaks out between police and Oddi.

At one point, Oddi appeared to put his hands up but then grabbed the gun that was on the desk and opened fire on officers who were outside.

The body cam footage officers were wearing at the time showed their quick response. Once they ran inside, they were met with debris on the floor from the items Oddi either threw to the ground or shot at.

After officers made their way in, Oddi made a run for it. He’s seen turning a corner, continuing to shoot, slipping and falling before getting back up.

He then heads up the stairs and runs out of view.

Another camera captured Oddi throwing some furniture around, and then getting on the ground with his hands behind his back surrendering to an officer that was trailing him.

Oddi was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg before being hauled to jail. He’s expected to be back in court sometime this week.

