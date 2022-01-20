HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video has been released capturing a deadly confrontation that took place near a bus stop in Hialeah Gardens.

Video shows a suspect gunning down three people, killing one and injuring two others.

A bus stopped at a bus stop in the City of Hialeah when the suspect ran up from behind some bushes and opened fire on three people who, police said, just left work and were waiting for the bus.

The incident took place in April, at the bus stop outside of the Home Depot near Okeechobee Road.

7News was there after the shooting took place.

Squad cars could be seen as police investigated and searched for clues to lead them to the shooter.

They quickly arrested Roland Deus, who has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder.

Michael Stringer, the 21-year-old victim who Deus was accused of killing, was shot in the chest, police said.

