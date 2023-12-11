NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - We are getting new video of what Florida Highway Patrol troopers saw as they tried to stop a runaway van on December 5th.

The new video shows troopers colliding with the van various times, and creating multiple pit-maneuvers in an effort to stop the vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers attempted to stop the van on I-95 in the area of Northwest 69th Street but the driver did not stop. The vehicle ended up stopping on SR-112 in Miami Dade. That is when Jose Carlos Blanciquett jumped out of the stolen van and began running on foot, until he surrendered moments after.

Florida Highway Patrol officials released the charges of his arrest; he now faces charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, and sexual battery.

Officials said no officer on scene of the pursuit was hurt. Blanciquett remains behind bars and was given a $50,000 bond in court.

